Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a portion of Route 26 (Beaver Avenue) in State College Borough will be closed, and a detour put into effect, beginning Monday, June 8. This closure will facilitate the staging of a crane on the roadway that is necessary for the construction of a residential structure along the route.

Beginning June 8, Beaver Avenue will be closed between Atherton Street and Burrowes Street. PennDOT will implement an approximately three-mile detour routing traffic around the closure using Routes 3014, (Atherton Street) 3007 (Park Avenue), 3022 (University Drive), and back onto Route 26 at the University Drive onramp. PennDOT expects work to be completed by Wednesday, June 10.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.