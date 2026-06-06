CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Maytown man has been charged with various felony offenses for his online relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Ethan Quinn Henry, 25, was charged by Curwensville Borough Police with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and criminal use of a communication facility in relation to his actions on April 24.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received information from the local 814 Pred Hunters group regarding Henry, who had been sending messages and photos to one of their decoys posing as a 15-year-old girl.

Henry allegedly sent her numerous naked photos, talked about multiple sexual activities they could try, mentioned buying adult toys and lingerie, and offered to buy her a separate phone so she could take “naughty photos” of herself to send to him.

He suggested buying a cabin for the two of them or moving closer to the decoy so they could be together. Henry reportedly said he wanted to marry her and take her to Disney World for their honeymoon. He even talked about her getting pregnant.

The group advised police that the two had set up a meeting for April 24 at a convenience store in Curwensville. Officers waited at the location and arrested Henry when he arrived.

At the police station, Henry allegedly told investigators that his plan was to have sex with the girl if she was willing, and he admitted to sending nude photos to her.

A search of his vehicle reportedly uncovered Plan B birth control pills, an adult toy, a new cell phone, and a ring. A receipt indicates he purchased these items shortly before arriving for the meeting.

Henry waived his right to a preliminary hearing during centralized court on Wednesday, sending the case on to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.

A judge lowered Henry’s bail from $250,000 to $50,000 and Henry was released after posting the bond.