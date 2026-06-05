CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Woodland man charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child and driving under the influence waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.

Chester Mark Shugerts, 48, is also charged with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and habitual offenders, along with three traffic summaries.

His case now moves on to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition. Authorities are holding him in the county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, store employees called police to a convenience store in Bradford Township to investigate a man who was passed out in a vehicle in the parking lot on May 23. Employees got Shugerts and a small child out of the car and into the store out of concern for the child’s safety.

When police arrived, they spoke with Shugerts. He told them he had a ride coming but realized he “messed up.”

In the report, the officer noted that Shugerts showed numerous signs of impairment and had trouble keeping his eyes open. A few brief tests confirmed the officer’s suspicion that Shugerts was under the influence of a controlled substance.

One of the employees told investigators that while waiting for police, Shugerts mentioned he had just done a “speedball.”

Troopers took Shugerts to the state police barracks after a family member arrived to take custody of the child. During an evaluation by a drug recognition expert, Shugerts allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Shugerts allegedly told officials that “he does not wish to be sober, and does not like being sober,” an officer wrote in the criminal complaint.

He told police there was some “speed” in a cigarette pack in the vehicle and consented to a search of his vehicle. In it, an officer reportedly found a piece of foil with “noticeable drug residue.”

The expert determined Shugerts was under the influence of a controlled substance and was unable to operate a motor vehicle safely, endangering the child, according to the affidavit.