SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Two juveniles were injured after a mechanical failure caused them to be thrown from an electric bicycle on Kearney Road in Snyder Township.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the incident occurred on May 29 around 5:00 p.m. along Kearney Road in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that a juvenile was operating a green e-bike eastbound on Kearney Road with a juvenile passenger. The e-bike was traveling at an estimated speed of 15 to 20 mph when the front tire assembly completely disconnected from the frame.

State police stated that due to the high speed and the combined weight of both occupants on the single-frame vehicle, the front axle assembly likely suffered a failure. This caused the operator to lose control, resulting in both riders being thrown from the e-bike onto the roadway.

The underage operator suffered head injuries as a result of the impact, according to police. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the operator to Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, where medical treatment included staples for the injuries, the report noted.

The juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries but refused all medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The e-bike sustained disabling damage, specifically a total separation of the front tire and hub assembly from the suspension fork. A relative took possession of the disabled e-bike.

Assisting at the scene were members of Brockway EMS. Police said no citations were issued.

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