JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two separate child welfare-related incidents in Jefferson County, while a Punxsutawney man is facing a harassment charge following an incident earlier this week.

CYS Investigation in Ringgold Township

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers assisted Jefferson County Children and Youth Services with an investigation involving a teenage male in Ringgold Township at approximately 7:19 p.m. on June 1. The incident was classified as endangering the welfare of a child, and police said the request for assistance came directly from CYS.

Henderson Township Investigation

In a separate case, troopers were called to assist CYS with another investigation in Henderson Township involving a juvenile female from Punxsutawney. Police said the request was made at approximately 3 p.m. on June 1. The incident occurred on May 29 at around 7 a.m., and involved harassment with physical contact. No additional information was released in this case.

Punxsutawney Harassment

Meanwhile, court records show 34-year-old Randy T. Coombs II, of Punxsutawney, has been charged with harassment involving physical contact following an incident that allegedly occurred on June 2 in Punxsutawney Borough. The charge was filed June 4 through the office of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, and the case is awaiting further court proceedings.

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