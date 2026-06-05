Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) is urging drivers to put the phone down, drive sober, and drive slower this busy summer travel season.

Every driver will need to do their part for safe roadways this summer, with Pennsylvania taking center stage for several of the nation’s most high-profile sporting and cultural events, including the FIFA World Cup 26™, MLB All-Star Game, and America250PA. These events will also bring millions of visitors to Pennsylvania.

“With Pennsylvania poised to become the center of America’s biggest moments this summer, it’s more important than ever to drive safely,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Pennsylvania is expecting millions of visitors, and many will drive, which is why we all must do our part to encourage safety this summer, and all year. Please put the phone down when you are driving! It’s not only dangerous, it’s now also illegal. Slow down, be kind, and never drive impaired by any substance.”

The Shapiro Administration hosted an awareness event at the PA Turnpike’s Lawn Service Plaza along with safety advocate Eileen Miller and AAA Central Penn, who noted 71.8 million people traveled 50 miles or more from their home over last year’s Fourth of July holiday (Saturday, June 28 through Sunday, July 6), and this number is expected to increase in 2026.

Beginning June 5, 2026, drivers convicted of using a hand-held device while driving will pay a $50 fine, plus court costs and other fees under Paul Miller’s Law, which was signed into law by Governor Josh Shapiro. The law prohibits the use of hand-held devices while driving, even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light, or other delays. Drivers can still use their phones to alert authorities in the event of an emergency and use hands-free technology to make phone calls, use a GPS, and listen to music.

The law is named for Paul Miller Jr., who was tragically killed in a crash with a tractor trailer in 2010 in Monroe County as the result of a distracted driver who reached for their phone while driving. Since Paul’s death, Eileen Miller – Paul’s mother – has become a national advocate for stronger laws to curb distracted driving.

Pennsylvania also enforces a texting-while-driving ban that prohibits drivers from using mobile devices to send, read, or write text-based communications while their vehicle is in motion. Additionally, depending on the circumstances, drivers who violate Paul Miller’s Law or the texting-while-driving ban may also be convicted of Homicide by Vehicle or Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, and given increased sentences.

“This law will save lives and that is the most important thing,” said Miller. “I don’t want any parent to ever have to go to a morgue to identify their child – like I did – because of something so preventable. Your choices behind the wheel matter. Put down the phone!”

Beginning June 15 and running through the Fourth of July Weekend, PSP and local law enforcement will conduct checkpoints and roving patrols as part of the Fourth of July Impaired Driving Campaign. This effort is funded through PennDOT’s statewide annual distribution of more than $6.7 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for impaired driving enforcement.

According to PennDOT data, in 2025 there were 52 alcohol-related crashes on July 4 through 6:00 AM July 5, resulting in one fatality and 27 injuries. During the same time, there were 11 drug-related crashes, resulting in one fatality and nine injuries. Last summer, from June through August, there were 2,190 crashes involving impaired driving, resulting in 85 fatalities and 1,552 injuries.

Speeding is an aggressive driving factor and can have dangerous consequences. Last summer, from June through August, there were 952 crashes involving at least one speeding driver, resulting in 61 fatalities and 818 injuries. PennDOT invests approximately $18.4 million annually in federal grant funds statewide, partnering with state and local police to deliver high-visibility enforcement, including three enforcement waves focused on aggressive driving. The next Aggressive Driving Enforcement Wave begins July 6 and runs through August 16, with a focus on speeding, tailgating, red light running, pedestrian safety, and heavy truck violations.

“No matter the distance or destination, safety should be your top priority this summer. The Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting proactive enforcement activities to target impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving,” said PSP Director of the Bureau of Patrol Major Thomas A. Hertlein. “We encourage motorists to put their phones down, stay alert behind the wheel, slow down, and move over for emergency responders and disabled vehicles. Safe driving habits save lives and help keep our roads safe.”

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is projecting more than 58 million travelers on its system alone this summer. As major events make their way to Pennsylvania, the PA Turnpike is also ramping up their services to improve customer experience.

In 2025, the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s dedicated state police troop reported hundreds of Distracted Driving Citations on its system, especially during the busy travel period and ongoing infrastructure improvements. The PA Turnpike is also reminding motorists to do their part to improve roadway safety, including staying focused and vigilant.

In addition, travelers will also notice the final stages of reconstruction work at its interchanges east of Reading and on the Northeast Extension. By the end of 2026, toll booth removal on this section of the PA Turnpike – the first to convert to Open Road Tolling – will be completed. Customers are already seeing safety benefits, including a more natural, free traffic flow.

“With more customers choosing the Pennsylvania Turnpike for their summer plans, the more important it is that safety remains at the forefront,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “With busy summer travel and evolving traffic patterns, staying alert is even more important. Remaining attentive and distraction-free helps everyone get to their summer destinations safely.”

According to a study from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a staggering 96% of drivers admit to engaging in aggressive driving behaviors. The study also found that the more drivers are exposed to aggressive behavior on the road, the more likely they are to drive aggressively themselves.

“AAA Central Penn not only reminds motorists to stay focused on the road, but to prioritize good driving etiquette,” said AAA Central Penn Director of Marketing and Member Experience Nate Pigott. “Behaviors like speeding, tailgating and cutting off other vehicles puts lives at risk. We encourage all drivers to be safe and courteous. Simple actions like using turn signals and letting others merge can help de-escalate tension and create safer, more respectful roadways for everyone.”

Drivers are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more information on safe driving in Pennsylvania, visit pa.gov/dotsafety. PennDOT’s media resources web page offers social media-sized graphics for numerous transportation-related campaigns, including safety topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.