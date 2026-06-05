Article by Randy Bartley

ROSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A near capacity crowd filled the new sanctuary of the Roseville Independent Chapel Sunday, May 31. “Welcome to the moment we’ve all been waiting for, the grand opening of our new sanctuary,” said Pastor Jim Fillhart. “Although we are far from the end, and changes have yet to be made, we have established a new beginning with a great history.”

In a time when many area churches are closing, Roseville Independent is growing. That growth began at a smaller church on the Northside of Route 322, a church Fillhart calls “RIC 1” but that church was not large enough to hold the growing congregation. The need for larger facilities launched the building of “RIC 2 in 2014. The congregation used the second version of the church for 12 years until funds were raised to build “RIC 3.”

The Ezra addition holds about 300 people and is complete with a nursery and “crying room.” Sunday school rooms in the old building will continue to be utilized and one class will meet in the new sanctuary.

The new brick building is joined to RIC 2 by a hallway. Sound baffles will be installed in the vaulted entry to deaden the echo. On either side of the raised pulpits are storage or classroom areas. Large, raised, video screens have been placed in the corners on either side of the pulpit to allow the congregation a better view of Biblical passages, announcements s and song lyrics. A slightly slanted floor offers better viewing for all of the congregants.

The exterior of the new Roseville Independent Chapel, located on Route 322 between Brookville and Clarion.

In many older churches a control booth for the electronics was added on but in the RIC3, space was dedicated as a control room. The Worship team has an area on the raised platform form dedicated to the electronic, percussion, piano and organ.

As with any building project there were delays.The arrival of the pews was delayed and even the covering on the pews caused a hiccup. Problems with the sound system were ironed out only days before the doors opened.

With the new sanctuary open, RIC 2 will now be used for church dinners, as a fellowship hall, rec center and youth activities. The blue chairs that had been used in RIC 2 will now be stacked in storage areas in the old sanctuary for further use. The folding tables will also be placed in storage.

Fillhart said when the congregation moved into RIC2 a small loan was arranged from a local bank. “With God’s help we paid it off within two years,” he said. “We needed a small loan for RIC3 and I am confident God will pay it off quickly.” The total cost of the project was over $1million.

A portion of the near capacity crowd attended ending the dedication of the new Roseville Independent Chapel Sunday.

In his message to the congregation Fillhart said “We are now in the new sanctuary that God has built for himself, for us and for our community.”

“On this journey, God has saved and protected us, led and directed our steps, fought for us, made a way for us, answered many prayers, gave us wisdom and understanding, filled us with hope and strengthened us with power,” he said.

During the service Fillhart recognized the Elders and the Trustees of the Church for their efforts in completing the new Church. “They have spent many hours here to get this done,” he said.

“In the end we must remember that this is not our church,” said Fillhart. “This is the Lord’s house.

Sunday school at RIC starts at 9:00 am and Church services at 10:00 a.m.

For additional information about Roseville Independent Chapel, call 814-849-0817.

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