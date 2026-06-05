Rona C. (Ivoska) Crytser, 80, of DuBois, PA passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2026, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

She was Born May 31, 1946, in DuBois, PA to the late Vincent Ivoska and Phyllis (Reams) Ivoska.

On April 20, 1963, she married Ted Crytser at St. Joseph Church in DuBois, and they enjoyed 63 years together.

Over the years, Rona enjoyed taking dance classes, singing and doing karate.

She also enjoyed going on cruises and vacations with Ted. She was very proud of her Lithuanian heritage and was an organ donor.

Besides her husband Ted, she is survived by two sons, Steven L. (Cathy) Crytser of Moon Township, PA and Daniel J. (Cindy) Crytser of DuBois, PA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Brandon (Alyssa) Crytser of Sykesville, PA, Gabriele Crytser of Moon Township, PA, Samantha Crytser of Burdette, NY, Andraya (Nick) Vardis of National Heights, PA, Heather Crytser of Punxsutawney, PA, Tiffany Siple (Zack Martin) of TX, Tara Siple of Sykesville, PA and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Fred (Judy) Ivoska of Zanesville, OH and Walter (Janet) Ivoska of Clarion, PA, brother-in-law, Paul (Donna) Crytser of Penfield, PA, sister-in- laws, Linda (Harry) Yale and Debbie Spuck,both of Sabula, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Paul and Irene Crytser, and brother-in-laws, Kenny Crytser and Pete Spuck.

There will be no public visitation, and funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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