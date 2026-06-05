REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — State police charged a local man with assault after he allegedly threw a piece of a broken ceramic plate at a woman during a domestic dispute at a Reynoldsville Borough residence.

According to a criminal complaint, the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois arrested Troy Matthew Knisely, 51, of Reynoldsville, on May 27. The incident occurred at a home on East Main Street in Reynoldsville Borough, police said.

The affidavit of probable cause states that troopers responded to the residence at approximately 7:50 p.m. for a report of a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, Knisely told police that he and his girlfriend were involved in a verbal argument over relationship issues, according to the complaint. Knisely stated that the woman broke multiple ceramic dinner plates in the kitchen sink during the argument, the affidavit said.

According to the complaint, Knisely told troopers that he picked up a piece of a broken plate and threw it up the stairs in the direction of the woman as she walked away.

The affidavit stated that the victim told police the broken piece of plate struck her. Officers observed a recent small laceration on the woman, and also found a piece of a broken plate at the top of the stairs, the complaint said.

According to police, emergency medical personnel transported the woman to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.

Knisely faces the following charges, according to court records:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment, Summary

He was arraigned May 28 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, who set bail at $10,000 unsecured, court records state. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.

The post Reynoldsville Man Charged After Allegedly Throwing Broken Plate at Woman During Domestic Dispute appeared first on exploreJefferson.