JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — A New Jersey man who police say threatened to shoot children at a Punxsutawney school bus stop waived his preliminary hearing yesterday.

Court records indicate the following charges against 26-year-old Al-Tahiq Nasir-Dwayne Aulston, of Newark, N.J., were waived for court on Thursday, June 4, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock:

Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment — Communicating Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gestures, Summary

Aulston is still lodged in the Jefferson County Jail, unable to post $10,000 monetary bail. According to court records, bail was initially denied because Aulston was considered a “danger to society and himself,” but the bail conditions were changed following his June 4 court hearing.

The case has been advanced to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Punxsutawney Borough Police responded to the intersection of Sycamore and Sutton Streets around 8:30 a.m. on April 27 for a report of a disorderly male.

The affidavit said that Aulston was at an elementary school bus stop where multiple children and adults were present. A witness told police she heard yelling and cussing from her home. She reportedly directed her grandson and other children into her house for safety after seeing the suspect, the complaint stated.

Aulston allegedly screamed obscenities and told the group, “If I had a gun, I’d shoot all you mother f****rs,” while pointing a finger like a gun toward the children.

The affidavit said another adult witness reported that Aulston walked toward him and pointed a finger like a gun at him as well. The witness told officers that Aulston said, “Pow!” and “You could have been dead.”

Officers noted that Aulston appeared to be in an elevated state and was yelling when they arrived. However, police said in the complaint that he agreed to go with the officers to speak with a delegate from Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties. Before being transported to the police station, Aulston allegedly told police he had a knife and threw it to the side.

A witness also reported to police that Aulston had walked down the middle of the street the previous day while yelling at passing cars to hit him, the affidavit said.

He was arraigned April 27 before Magisterial District Judge Douglas Robert Chambers.

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