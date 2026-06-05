CLEARFIELD, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for a bridge preservation project will be closing Route 1006 (GosHen/Mount Joy Road) at a bridge spanning Lick Run two miles North of Clearfield starting on Monday, June 8. Rehabilitating this bridge, which was built in 1971 and carries an average of approximately 250 vehicles daily, will improve the ride quality across the structure, remove a 23-ton weight restriction for single vehicles, and a 30-ton weight restriction for combination vehicles, and improve its overall condition rating.

Starting June 8, the contractor will close the road at the bridge and implement a detour using Route 1020 (High Level Road/Center Street), and Route 879. PennDOT anticipates this detour will remain in place until late August, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Work on this bridge is part of a larger project to rehabilitate three bridges in Clearfield and Elk counties, which will improve ride quality across those structures and improve their overall condition ratings. The contractor completed work on Route 4007 (Main Street) bridge spanning the West Branch of the Clarion River in Johnsonburg Borough earlier last year. It will complete work on this bridge and another along Route 1006 (Goshen Road) in Clearfield County during the 2026 construction season. HRI Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.5 million project.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.