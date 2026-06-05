PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their search for information in the disappearance of a Jefferson County man who vanished more than 20 years ago, announcing that a $5,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve the case.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, 64-year-old Ronald Westover was last seen on March 5, 2005, but was not reported missing until December 28, 2005.

Investigators said Westover told family members in September 2004 that his cancer had returned and that doctors had given him six months to one year to live. He reportedly told relatives he did not intend to undergo treatment.

In January 2005, Westover left the area after giving his mother a letter describing plans to travel extensively with friends. Family members told police that Westover was unhappy living in the area and was not getting along with his brother.

Police said Westover returned to the region in February 2005 and explained that one of the friends he had been traveling with in Jamaica became ill, prompting him to return with her to New York.

Westover remained in the area until March 5, 2005. During that time, investigators said he signed his house and vehicle over to his nephew and granted him power of attorney.

According to police, Westover told family members he planned to take a bus from Punxsutawney to Montreal, Canada, to visit friends before traveling across Canada by train.

His nephew reportedly drove him from the residence to Burnside so he could retrieve several items from his home. Westover told his nephew he had arranged transportation from that location and did not need a ride. Investigators said that was the last known contact any family member had with him.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop C Major Case Team continues to investigate the disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Westover’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510 or submit a tip through PSP Tips. Information leading to an arrest, solving the case, or locating a wanted or missing person may be eligible for a cash reward.