If PennWest Clarion matters to this town, now is the time to say so — publicly, clearly, and in large numbers.

There comes a point in every community story when silence becomes a decision.

Not because people do not care.

But because they assume someone else will act first.

Someone else will ask the hard questions.

Someone else will organize.

Someone else will defend what matters.

Clarion may be approaching that point now.

The underlying report does not claim that PennWest Clarion is already slated for closure. It does something more responsible — and more urgent. It documents the conditions that could make the campus increasingly difficult to sustain as a full-scale residential presence if current trends continue.

Those conditions include a 52% decline in Clarion campus enrollment from Fall 2022 to Fall 2025, rapid growth in PennWest online enrollment, the high fixed costs of a rural residential campus, program rationalization pressures in an integrated system, and evidence of PennWest-related debt interventions at the state level.

It also notes that campus-specific financial data are not fully public post-integration, meaning the public cannot see every internal warning sign, even if the structural risks are already growing.

That should be enough to end the illusion that inaction is the safest option.

This Is Not Just PennWest’s Problem

If Clarion’s campus becomes smaller, quieter, and less central to the life of the town, the consequences will not stop at the university boundary.

They will affect:

Local businesses.

Landlords and property owners.

Community organizations.

Churches and nonprofits.

Local employers.

Students and families.

Alumni pride and institutional reputation.

The long-term confidence of the region itself.

This is not simply about protecting buildings.

It is about protecting function, relevance, identity, and future.

Clarion must not become a place where people say: “There’s still a campus there, technically.”

The Questions the Public Should Be Asking Right Now

If this campus matters, the community should begin demanding direct answers to direct questions:

What is the long-term strategy for the Clarion campus specifically?

What does PennWest consider the minimum viable scale for Clarion as a true in-person campus?

What programs are essential to maintaining Clarion’s distinct identity?

What is being done to increase physical, residential enrollment, not just online headcount?

How much of the current campus footprint is sustainably utilized?

What is the plan to preserve or strengthen housing demand and student life in Clarion?

What role can the borough, county, employers, alumni, and community leaders play in helping create a stronger place-based case for Clarion?

If significant changes are under consideration, when will the community be meaningfully involved?

These are not hostile questions.

They are responsible questions.

They are the questions of a town that understands what is at stake.

A Different Future Is Still Possible — But It Has to Be Built

The report not only identifies risks, but it also points toward the kinds of mitigation strategies that could matter: stronger place-based differentiation, programs that truly require in-person presence, strategic facilities right-sizing, and coordinated planning with PennWest, PASSHE, and the Commonwealth.

In simple terms, Clarion needs a future that gives students a compelling reason to come here, not just enroll somewhere in the system.

That future will not happen by nostalgia alone.

It will require:

Public pressure.

Civic leadership.

Alumni engagement.

Business participation.

Student and faculty voices.

A refusal to pretend that warning signs are too uncomfortable to discuss.

Clarion has been shaped by this university for generations.

If it is going to remain a true college town, the people who love it will have to help shape what comes next.

A Public Invitation to Readers

This series is not the end of the conversation.

It is the beginning of one that should have started sooner.

The full report can be found here.

If you care about PennWest Clarion and what it means to this town, we invite you to respond.

Please:

Comment on this series.

Share your experience as a student, alumnus, business owner, faculty member, staff member, parent, or resident.

Describe what a diminished or shrinking campus would mean to you and to Clarion.

Express your interest in becoming part of a broader community effort to help redirect the current trajectory of the university

Offer ideas, partnerships, and solutions that can help preserve Clarion as a living, vibrant campus — not simply a historic memory.

Because the warning signs are already visible.

The only question now is whether the people of Clarion will answer them — before the future is shaped without them.

Related Articles:

Not Just Closure: What Non-Viable Could Actually Look Like for PennWest Clarion

The Quiet Transfer of Importance: How Online Growth and System Strategy Could Leave Clarion Behind

What a Smaller Campus Costs a Town: The Economic and Civic Fallout Clarion Cannot Afford to Ignore

The Town Can Feel It: PennWest Clarion’s Shrinking Campus Is No Longer Just a University Problem

The post Clarion’s Choice: A Call for Public Engagement Before the Future Is Decided Without the Community appeared first on exploreJefferson.