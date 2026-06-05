HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity encourages friends and family members to celebrate this year’s high school graduates with gift contributions to their favorite student’s PA 529 College and Career Savings Program – which is now even easier through PA 529 gift cards available for purchase at Turkey Hill stores.

“Graduation season is an exciting time for students and families as they look ahead to the next chapter,” Treasurer Garrity said. “A contribution to a PA 529 account, is a great way to help students celebrate this milestone and prepare for whatever path they choose after high school — whether that’s college, technical training, an apprenticeship or credential program.”

Since taking office, Treasurer Garrity has cut PA 529 fees numerous times, resulting in over $22 million in savings for Pennsylvania families.

Through Treasury’s partnership with Gift of College, gift givers can purchase PA 529 gift cards for special occasions like graduations, birthdays and holidays. Families and friends can also make online contributions directly to a PA 529 account using Ugift, an online gifting platform that allows friends and family to securely contribute to a PA 529 account. Gift contributions may be deducted from the gift giver’s Pennsylvania state income tax.

In addition to the online gift store, PA 529 gift cards are now available for purchase at Turkey Hill locations across Pennsylvania, making it even easier to give the gift of education. Physical PA 529 gift cards will also become available at additional retailers later this year.

For over 30 years, PA 529 has been helping families steadily and strategically save in a tax-advantaged way for a wide variety of qualifying technical, collegiate, apprenticeship, credential and K-12 educational expenses. Assets in a PA 529 account do not impact a student’s eligibility for Pennsylvania state financial aid.

There are two plans to choose from, the PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan (GSP) and the PA 529 Investment Plan. The PA 529 GSP lets families save at today’s tuition rates to cover tomorrow’s tuition costs. The Morningstar Gold-Rated PA 529 IP has multiple investment options to choose from and returns tied to financial markets.

Visit pa529.com to learn more about saving with PA 529 and pa529.com/gift for additional information about purchasing and redeeming PA 529 gift cards and making online Ugift contributions.

To learn more about Pennsylvania Treasury, visit patreasury.gov and be sure to stay up to date with all Pennsylvania Treasury news on Facebook (PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity) and Instagram (@PATreasury).