JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently reported several incidents in Jefferson County, including a DUI arrest, a harassment investigation, and an alleged assault at the Jefferson County Jail.

Traffic Stop Leads to DUI Charges

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 65-year-old Hollsopple man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on the 800 block of North Main Street in Young Township on June 1.

Toopers said the stop was conducted on a known vehicle for multiple Title 75 violations. During the investigation, indicators of impairment were observed, and the driver was taken into custody after field sobriety testing. Charges are pending.

Harassment Investigation in Rose Township

State police are also investigating a harassment complaint reported on Belgiumtown Road in Rose Township.

According to the report, an 18-year-old male from Brockway and a 17-year-old Brookville girl were involved in the incident, which was reported on May 19. Troopers said the victim reported being harassed, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Assault at Jefferson County Jail

In a separate incident, PSP Punxsutawney responded to the Jefferson County Jail in Pine Creek Township on June 1 for a reported assault.

Police said a 33-year-old man from Brookville was allegedly struck multiple times by a 41-year-old inmate from Corsica, and suffered suspected minor injuries. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Bazylak’s office.

The post Troopers Investigate Harassment, Assault, and DUI Cases in Jefferson County appeared first on exploreJefferson.