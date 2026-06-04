Thomas E. Vargas, 86, of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at his home.

Born on March 21, 1940, in Penfield, PA, he was the son of the late John and Marian (Zelinski) Vargas.

On November 24, 1962, he married his wife of 63 years, Frances J. (Yakulis) Vargas. She survives.

Tom retired from UPS after over 30 years of service. He truly enjoyed going to work and loved his co-workers and the customers on his route.

He was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and monthly breakfast with his fellow UPS retirees. Tom was a life member of both the Polish Citizens Club and the National Rifle Association. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.

Along with his wife, Tom is survived by his children, Annette Vargas of DuBois, PA, Amy McCullough and her husband Delbert of Penfield, PA, and Rebecca Vargas of DuBois, PA; three grandsons, Markus, Matthew, and Thomas; four granddaughters, Alicia, Courtney, Emma, and Ella; three sisters, Shirley Vargas, Peggy Mitchell, and Rose Morelli.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Randall T. Vargas and Richard A. Vargas; and two brothers, Gerald Vargas and John Vargas, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 10 a.m. from Holy Spirit Parish at St. Catherine of Siena, with Msgr. Richard Siefer and Fr. John Malthaner con celebrants.

Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Island Run Fish Hatchery, c/o Tom “Tank” Kilhoffer, P.O. Box 341, Ridgway, PA 15853.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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