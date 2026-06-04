Randall “Randy” Wayne Alderton, age 74, of Roseville, PA, passed into his beloved Savior’s arms on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, after a long period of declining health. Randy was the third son born to the late Russell Corbin Sr. and Betty Irene (Nichols) Alderton in Clearfield, PA, on May 10, 1952.

Randy graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in Strattanville, PA, with the Class of 1970. He studied education at Butler Community College.

Randy worked as a butcher for many years at Kelso’s Meat Market in Brookville, PA, and later he and his wife Sandi became owners of Alderton’s Meat Market in Roseville, PA, for many years, before retiring. He also considered himself to be a part-time farmer.

Randy married Sandra L. (Oaks) Alderton on April 27, 1974, at the Roseville Chapel in Roseville, PA; she survives. The couple’s fifty-two year marriage was built on their shared faith, enduring love, successful business partnership, and a lifelong bond to each other.

Randy was a member of the Hobah Lodge #276 in Brookville, PA, and a past Worshipful Master, attended the Brookville Men’s Fellowship, served as President of the C-L School Board for sixteen years, a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel, where he held positions as a Trustee and Elder for years. Randy was also heavily involved in the construction process of the new Roseville Independent Chapel and attended the first service in the newly built church last weekend.

Randy engaged in various hobbies such as farming, watching sports, tinkering with, and repairing items. He had a lifelong interest in his Haflinger horses and Australian Shepherds. He enjoyed family camping on Rockton Mountain, taking drives with Sandy, and traveling to Berlin, Ohio, to visit Amish friends and explore the area, with a favorite stop being the annual Canfield Fair.

Randy’s strong work ethic was guided by his priorities, with his family being a significant part, but more than anything else in his life was his love for his Savior Jesus Christ. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother, as well as a friend to many. His children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. Randy loved family time and picnics at the “Parvillion.” He had a gift for conversing with anyone and was genuinely interested in their life. He did not shy away from sharing how much he loved Jesus; more importantly how much Jesus loved him. Randy will be deeply missed as he left an unforgettable mark on so many lives.

In addition to his wife Sandi, Randy is survived by three children; Malissa (Dan) Rankin, Chris (Katy) Alderton, Daniel (Jody) Alderton; ten grandchildren; Madelyn (Caleb) Zimmerman, Braden Rankin, Xavier (Morgan) Alderton, Hailey Berg, Ty (Bailey) Rankin, Jaxson Alderton, Isaiah Alderton, Josie Rankin, Elijah Alderton, and Ava Alderton; two great-grandchildren; August, Juniper, and expecting Aurora Zimmerman in September; three brothers; Ronald (Joan) Alderton, Richard Alderton, Rodger (Jill) Alderton; two sisters-in-law; Barb Alderton, Pat (Will) White; as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law; and one brother; Russell Alderton Jr.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 2 – 6 pm at the Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 US-322, Brookville, PA 15825. A second viewing will take place on Monday, June 8, 2026, from 10 – 11 am also at the Roseville Independent Chapel. A funeral service will be held following the second viewing at the church beginning at 11:00 am, and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart, with a lunch to follow.

Interment will take place privately at the Roseville Bethel Cemetery, Union Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale, Rd., Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s name to the Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 US-322, Brookville, PA 15825. Please visit our website at www.carrierfh.com to find more information or place online condolences.

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