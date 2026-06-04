Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for April 2026.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 4.2 percent in April. The PA rate was one-tenth of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate, which was also unchanged over the month at 4.3 percent.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate matched its April 2025 level of 4.2 percent, while the U.S. rate was up one-tenth from last April.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 14,000 over the month to 6,607,000 in April. Employment accounted for the gain while unemployment was unchanged over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 10,700 over the month to a record high of 6,198,800 in April. Jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in professional & business services, up 4,500 over the month, while the largest decline was in leisure & hospitality (-2,200). Education & health services rose to a record high level. Over the year, jobs were up 31,900 with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from last April was in education & health services (+32,000).

Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. April 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Current Labor Force Statistics Seasonally Adjusted (in thousands) Change from Change from April March April March 2026 April 2025 2026 2026 2025 volume percent volume percent PA Civilian Labor Force 6,607 6,593 6,524 14 0.2% 83 1.3% Employment 6,332 6,317 6,252 15 0.2% 80 1.3% Unemployment 276 276 272 0 0.0% 4 1.5% Rate 4.2 4.2 4.2 0.0 —- 0.0 —- U.S. Civilian Labor Force 169,995 170,087 171,054 -92 -0.1% -1,059 -0.6% Employment 162,622 162,848 163,898 -226 -0.1% -1,276 -0.8% Unemployment 7,373 7,239 7,155 134 1.9% 218 3.0% Rate 4.3 4.3 4.2 0.0 —- 0.1 —- Note: May 2026 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 18, 2026.