Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for April 2026.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 4.2 percent in April. The PA rate was one-tenth of a percentage point below the U.S. unemployment rate, which was also unchanged over the month at 4.3 percent.
The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate matched its April 2025 level of 4.2 percent, while the U.S. rate was up one-tenth from last April.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was up 14,000 over the month to 6,607,000 in April. Employment accounted for the gain while unemployment was unchanged over the month.
Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 10,700 over the month to a record high of 6,198,800 in April. Jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume gain was in professional & business services, up 4,500 over the month, while the largest decline was in leisure & hospitality (-2,200). Education & health services rose to a record high level. Over the year, jobs were up 31,900 with gains in seven of the 11 supersectors. The largest volume gain from last April was in education & health services (+32,000).
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.
The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. April 2026 data are preliminary and subject to revision.
|Current Labor Force Statistics
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|April
|March
|April
|March 2026
|April 2025
|2026
|2026
|2025
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|PA
|Civilian Labor Force
|6,607
|6,593
|6,524
|14
|0.2%
|83
|1.3%
|Employment
|6,332
|6,317
|6,252
|15
|0.2%
|80
|1.3%
|Unemployment
|276
|276
|272
|0
|0.0%
|4
|1.5%
|Rate
|4.2
|4.2
|4.2
|0.0
|—-
|0.0
|—-
|U.S.
|Civilian Labor Force
|169,995
|170,087
|171,054
|-92
|-0.1%
|-1,059
|-0.6%
|Employment
|162,622
|162,848
|163,898
|-226
|-0.1%
|-1,276
|-0.8%
|Unemployment
|7,373
|7,239
|7,155
|134
|1.9%
|218
|3.0%
|Rate
|4.3
|4.3
|4.2
|0.0
|—-
|0.1
|—-
|Note: May 2026 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 18, 2026.
|Pennsylvania Nonagricultural Wage and Salary Employment
|Seasonally Adjusted
|(in thousands)
|Change from
|Change from
|April
|March
|April
|March 2026
|April 2025
|2026
|2026
|2025
|volume
|percent
|volume
|percent
|Total Nonfarm Jobs
|6,198.8
|6,188.1
|6,166.9
|10.7
|0.2%
|31.9
|0.5%
|Goods Producing Industries
|839.1
|839.9
|842.1
|-0.8
|-0.1%
|-3.0
|-0.4%
|Mining & Logging
|21.6
|21.3
|21.3
|0.3
|1.4%
|0.3
|1.4%
|Construction
|263.1
|264.2
|262.1
|-1.1
|-0.4%
|1.0
|0.4%
|Manufacturing
|554.4
|554.4
|558.7
|0.0
|0.0%
|-4.3
|-0.8%
|Service Providing Industries
|5,359.7
|5,348.2
|5,324.8
|11.5
|0.2%
|34.9
|0.7%
|Trade, Transportation & Utilities
|1,130.4
|1,129.0
|1,137.7
|1.4
|0.1%
|-7.3
|-0.6%
|Information
|87.8
|88.3
|90.3
|-0.5
|-0.6%
|-2.5
|-2.8%
|Financial Activities
|342.3
|342.0
|341.3
|0.3
|0.1%
|1.0
|0.3%
|Professional & Business Services
|844.3
|839.8
|834.2
|4.5
|0.5%
|10.1
|1.2%
|Education & Health Services
|1,418.9
|1,414.9
|1,386.9
|4.0
|0.3%
|32.0
|2.3%
|Leisure & Hospitality
|573.7
|575.9
|571.1
|-2.2
|-0.4%
|2.6
|0.5%
|Other Services
|261.8
|259.0
|259.4
|2.8
|1.1%
|2.4
|0.9%
|Government
|700.5
|699.3
|703.9
|1.2
|0.2%
|-3.4
|-0.5%
|For a more detailed breakdown of seasonally adjusted jobs data at the sector level, please contact the Center for Workforce Information & Analysis at 1-877-4WF-DATA, or visit www.paworkstats.pa.gov
|Note: May 2026 labor force and nonfarm jobs statistics will be released on June 18, 2026.