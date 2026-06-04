Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau (PAGO) is excited to announce the release of the new Wild Elk Gravel Route Network brochure and map.

This brochure welcomes cyclists to the only gravel destination in the Eastern United States where more than 1,400 wild elk roam free across vast public lands-an experience so rare and electric that simply pedaling through this landscape feels like riding inside a living wildlife documentary.

Centered in Cameron County, this route network spills into nearby counties and threads through Elk, Susquehannock, and Moshannon State Forests. The brochure, 28 pages with the network featuring descriptions and maps for 18 curated routes ranging from 8–84 miles, built for riders who crave exploration over crowds. They are available free via free download or request a copy at https://visitpago.com/free-information/, at our 24-hour information kiosk outside our office at the Bennetts Valley Community Center, and at PAGO branded display racks across Cameron, Elk, and Forest Counties.

In the deep, forested heart of Cameron County, a new kind of adventure is quietly taking shape. Winding through rugged hills, remote hollows, and vast expanses of public land, the Wild Elk Gravel route network has emerged as one of the state’s most evocative destinations for gravel cyclists and bikepackers. These routes are curated with care, history, and a deep respect for the landscape and invite riders to experience a place where wilderness still rules and where the human footprint feels small.

Cameron County has always been defined by its remoteness. Old logging roads, timber-era byways, and long-forgotten connectors lie scattered across the region like threads from another century. The Wild Elk Gravel project embraces these existing corridors, connecting them into thoughtful loops and long-haul bikepacking routes that highlight the county’s raw beauty. Riders climb shaded ridges, roll along stream-cut valleys, and traverse gravel that shifts beneath their tires like the forest breathing.

True to its name, the network lives within one of the most vibrant wildlife regions in Pennsylvania. Wild elk roam freely through these hills, making it one of the few places in the eastern United States where cyclists might genuinely share the landscape with animals of such scale and grace. Encounters happen quietly: a distant bugle drifting through the trees, a silhouette crossing a clearing, or the rustle of brush as a herd moves upslope. It is this sense of coexistence, of wilderness unfolding around each ride, that sets Wild Elk Gravel apart.

But the project is more than a collection of mapped routes. It represents a collaborative investment in rural recreation and sustainable tourism. The effort has been supported by a strong coalition of funding partners, including the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), the Pennsylvania Environmental Council (PEC), Cameron County Office of Community and Economic Development, and the Cameron County Commissioners. Additional support from local foundations, outdoor-industry contributors, and community volunteers helped bring the vision to life—ensuring that the route design, mapping, rider amenities, and stewardship all met a high standard of quality. These partners share a common belief: that outdoor recreation can be a powerful economic and cultural asset for small communities without compromising the integrity of the land.

For riders, Wild Elk Gravel offers freedom of choice. Beginners can explore shorter loops that showcase scenic overlooks and easy-flowing forest roads.

More seasoned gravel cyclists can tackle long, demanding climbs and remote backcountry segments. And for the boldest explorers, multi-day bikepacking routes provide the chance to camp beneath star-filled skies and wake to the mist rising off the valleys of the Sinnemahoning Watershed.

In every season, the routes tell a different story—lush green summers, fiery fall ridgelines, crisp spring mornings alive with birdsong. And as the Wild Elk Gravel project continues to grow, it stands as an invitation: to breathe deeply, ride slowly, and reconnect with a landscape both ancient and alive. Here in Cameron County, adventure isn’t manufactured. It already exists—you simply must follow the gravel.

Find more information at https://ridewithgps.com/partners/wildelkgravel and https://www.instagram.com/wildelkgravel/

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving as the designated Tourism Promotion Agency for three counties in Northwest Pennsylvania: Cameron, Elk, and Forest. The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure and vacation destination.