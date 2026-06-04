Benezette, Pa. — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) has been awarded funding through the Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship’s Community Engagement Mini-Grant Program to support the development of the Experience Elk Country: The Official Elk Country Guide App, an innovative mobile application designed to enhance visitor experiences, promote programs and events at the Elk Country Visitors Center, offer a comprehensive listing of all designated elk viewing areas throughout Pennsylvania’s Elk Country, encourage responsible wildlife viewing, and strengthen connections between communities throughout the Pennsylvania Wilds region.

The project is among those selected to receive support through the PA Wilds Center’s initiative to invest in community-driven projects that advance outdoor recreation, tourism, conservation, and civic engagement across the region.

The Experience Elk Country: The Official Elk Country Guide App Mobile App will serve as a comprehensive digital resource for residents and visitors exploring Pennsylvania’s elk range and surrounding public lands. The free mobile application will provide detailed information about elk viewing areas, hiking trails, visitor amenities, and other attractions throughout Elk Country and neighboring communities.

The app will also promote responsible wildlife viewing through educational content aligned with Pennsylvania Game Commission’s “ELK SMART” messaging, helping visitors safely enjoy elk and other wildlife while protecting natural resources and respecting private property.

Additional features planned for the application include interactive mapping tools, local business connections, event notifications, educational opportunities, and community-generated content that highlights the unique experiences available throughout the Pennsylvania Wilds.

“Pennsylvania’s elk range attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, many of whom are looking for reliable information to help them explore the region safely and responsibly,” said Jeff Gauger, Keystone Elk Country Alliance President and CEO. “This grant funding will allow us to take the first steps toward creating a user-friendly digital guide that enhances the visitor experience while supporting local communities and businesses throughout the Pennsylvania Wilds.”

The project supports KECA’s mission to conserve and enhance Pennsylvania’s elk country through education, conservation, and community partnerships. By increasing awareness of local assets and providing accessible information, the app will encourage visitors to explore the region more fully and engage with local businesses, attractions, and outdoor recreation opportunities.

The Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship’s Community Engagement Mini-Grant Program supports projects that strengthen community participation, stewardship, and regional collaboration throughout the Pennsylvania Wilds.

This project is supported by a Community Engagement Mini-Grant from PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, made possible through the support of the Trust for Civic Life, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors.

For more information about the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Experience Elk Country: The Official Elk Country Guide App, visit www.ExperienceElkCountry.com or call 814-787-5167. Follow the Elk Country Visitors Center on Facebook @ElkCountryVisitorCenter.

About the Keystone Elk Country Alliance

The Keystone Elk Country Alliance (KECA) is a Pennsylvania-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit wildlife conservation organization dedicated to conserving and enhancing Pennsylvania’s Elk Country for future generations. Through a long-term lease with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), KECA proudly operates and manages the world-renowned Elk Country Visitors Center in Benezette, PA—located in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Elk Country.

KECA’s mission is accomplished through conservation education, habitat enhancement, and permanent land protection. Our resources are focused on improving and protecting hundreds of acres surrounding the Elk Country Visitors Center, as well as supporting conservation projects on both public and private lands throughout Elk Country. Our commitment is, first and always, to Elk Country.