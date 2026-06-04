BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Jefferson County court officials are warning residents to be on alert after learning of a phone scam targeting individuals with false claims about missed jury duty.

According to a public notice issued by Court Administrator Chad B. Weaver, scammers are calling residents and falsely telling them they failed to report for jury duty. The callers claim a certified letter was sent and signed for and then threaten victims with possible jail time and a $10,000 fine unless immediate action is taken.

Court officials stress that residents should not respond to these calls or follow any instructions regarding payment or requests for personal information.

Officials are reminding residents that legitimate court communications regarding jury service are handled through official mail correspondence and not through unsolicited phone calls demanding money or personal information.

Anyone who receives one of these calls is encouraged to disregard the demands and remain cautious of any requests for payment, financial information, or personal identifying details.

Jefferson County officials thanked the public for their attention and cooperation in helping prevent residents from becoming victims of the scam.

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