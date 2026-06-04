INDIANA, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that a High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) project will take place on multiple roadways in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, and Jefferson counties from June 8 through July 10.

The work is part of a $1.95 million project that will improve roadway friction and help motorists maintain better control of their vehicles in both wet and dry driving conditions.

During construction, motorists should expect single-lane restrictions on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All work is weather dependent.

Locations included in the project are:

Clarion County

Route 36 between Fire Tower Road and Breezemont Drive in Cooksburg

Jefferson County

Route 949 between Bowley Road and Dicky Road in Summerville

Route 36 between Barilar Road and Sprankle Mills Road in Oliveburg

Route 310 between South 10th Street and Sportsmans Dam Road in Reynoldsville

Route 219 at Starr’s Trailer Sales in Brockport

Route 830 between Rockdale Road and Beechwoods Golf Course in Falls Creek

Butler County

Route 268 at Karns City High School

Intersection of Route 268 and Fairmont Road

Armstrong County

Route 268 between Route 58 and the Emlenton Bridge in Emlenton

According to PennDOT, High Friction Surface Treatment involves applying a specialized aggregate to the pavement using a binder that restores and maintains roadway friction. The treatment is commonly used at locations with higher crash rates or where additional traction can improve safety.

Mekis Construction, of Fenelton, will complete the project at 31 locations throughout Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in work zones, remain alert for changing traffic patterns, and follow all posted signs and flaggers.

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