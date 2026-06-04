CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Grampian woman accused of kicking another woman in the eye waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.

Stacy Marie Best, 49, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.

Authorities released her from the Clearfield County Jail Wednesday after a judge lowered her bail from $50,000 secured to $50,000 unsecured.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a domestic incident in Penn Township on May 14. When officers arrived, they met Best and the victim, who had a black eye. Emergency medical services were called to the scene to assess her injury.

The victim reported that she and Best were engaged in a physical altercation earlier in the day. The victim said during the altercation, she fell to the floor and Best kicked her in the face, causing an injury to her left eye. The victim related that she had surgery on that same eye recently. Emergency personnel took her to Penn Highlands DuBois to evaluate her injury.

Best confirmed the victim’s story and admitted that after the victim fell to the floor, she stepped on the victim’s face.

According to the criminal complaint, Best was also in possession of a blue straw and a clear plastic bag containing an unknown white powder that tested positive for methamphetamine.