DUBOIS, Pa. — The era of interim managers for the City of DuBois has ended after the City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to appoint Joe Fleming as manager. Fleming was one of three candidates who advanced to DuBois, PA – The era of interim managers for the City of DuBois has ended as Fleming was appointed manager following a unanimous vote Wednesday. Fleming was one of three candidates who made it to the public interview at the previous City Council meeting. Fleming’s official start date is June 6.

Incoming City Manager Joe Fleming (Photo by Steven McDole)

The city has rotated through several managers since the former council suspended and eventually fired, long-time Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. Suplizio is facing charges relating to alleged financial crimes against the previous City of DuBois. The legal proceedings against Suplizio are still ongoing, but his alleged partner in crime pleaded guilty June 1. Following Suplizio’s termination of employment, the city began rotating through managers, starting with former City Engineer turned Interim Manager Chris Nasuti. Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh replaced Nasuti when Arbaugh was hired to manage both municipalities during the consolidation process. The rotation concluded with Kafferlin Strategies serving as an interim managing firm, with co-interim managers Ben Kafferlin and Lisa Hagberg handling day-to-day operations leading up to and following the consolidation. Kafferlin Strategies was never intended to be a permanent fixture for the consolidated city.

Incoming City Manager Joe Fleming shakes hands with Interim Co-Manager Ben Kafferlin before moving on to Interim Co-Manager Lisa Hagberg. (Photo by Steven McDole)

“So tonight, we announce the selection of our new city manager,” Mayor Barry Abbott said.

Abbott thanked the members of the public who approached him and other council members to offer input on the hiring process.

“Your input was valuable,” Abbott said.

Abbott and other council members also pushed back against critics who they felt crossed the line when offering advice and perspectives, labeling them “keyboard warriors” attacking individuals online.

“I look forward to serving the will of council and the people of DuBois,” Fleming said.

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Terms of Employment

The council unanimously approved the following terms for Fleming’s employment: