DUBOIS, Pa. — The era of interim managers for the City of DuBois has ended after the City Council unanimously voted Wednesday to appoint Joe Fleming as manager. Fleming was one of three candidates who advanced to DuBois, PA – The era of interim managers for the City of DuBois has ended as Fleming was appointed manager following a unanimous vote Wednesday. Fleming was one of three candidates who made it to the public interview at the previous City Council meeting. Fleming’s official start date is June 6.
The city has rotated through several managers since the former council suspended and eventually fired, long-time Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. Suplizio is facing charges relating to alleged financial crimes against the previous City of DuBois. The legal proceedings against Suplizio are still ongoing, but his alleged partner in crime pleaded guilty June 1. Following Suplizio’s termination of employment, the city began rotating through managers, starting with former City Engineer turned Interim Manager Chris Nasuti. Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh replaced Nasuti when Arbaugh was hired to manage both municipalities during the consolidation process. The rotation concluded with Kafferlin Strategies serving as an interim managing firm, with co-interim managers Ben Kafferlin and Lisa Hagberg handling day-to-day operations leading up to and following the consolidation. Kafferlin Strategies was never intended to be a permanent fixture for the consolidated city.
“So tonight, we announce the selection of our new city manager,” Mayor Barry Abbott said.
Abbott thanked the members of the public who approached him and other council members to offer input on the hiring process.
“Your input was valuable,” Abbott said.
Abbott and other council members also pushed back against critics who they felt crossed the line when offering advice and perspectives, labeling them “keyboard warriors” attacking individuals online.
“I look forward to serving the will of council and the people of DuBois,” Fleming said.
Terms of Employment
The council unanimously approved the following terms for Fleming’s employment:
- Fleming will also serve as the chief administrative officer of the City of DuBois.
- Fleming is an at-will employee.
- Fleming is not allowed to hold outside employment, including contract work, consultation work, or other professional services for pay.
- The contract term is two years, which the city and Fleming can renew by mutual written agreement.
- Fleming’s salary is $140,000, though the council can adjust it at any time without amending the employment agreement.
- Fleming will receive the same general benefits as any non-union employee.
- Fleming will receive 30 days of paid time off annually, consisting of 12 vacation days, three personal days, and 15 sick days.
- Fleming will contribute 6% of his salary toward his retirement plan, with the City of DuBois matching that 6% contribution. The plan will fully vest after five years of continuous employment.
- Fleming, along with any future managers, has six months to relocate within city limits and must remain a DuBois resident for the entirety of his employment.