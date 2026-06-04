JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Charges against a local woman who was accused in an Oliver Township burglary that occurred in November 2020 have been dropped.

Court documents show that the following charges against 26-year-old Alexis Brianne Shenk, of Reynoldsville, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Friday, May 29, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock:

Burglary, Felony 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

Her case is now closed.

Steven Allen Frampton, 32, of Ridgway, remains charged in the case. He waived his preliminary hearing on January 27 on the following charges:

Burglary, Felony 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

He remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail, unable to post $25,000 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

State police say the investigation began on December 2, 2020, when a resident on Hoffman Hollow Road reported an unknown person entered his detached garage through a window. According to criminal complaints filed by PSP Lewis Run, the thief took a long list of items including a chainsaw, an impact wrench, miter saw, weed eater, and various specialized mechanical tools.

State police collected a cigarette butt from the scene on December 17, 2020. The affidavit states the laboratory produced positive DNA matches for both Frampton and Shenk.

In January 2021, police located Frampton in a truck that contained a chainsaw case stolen during a separate burglary. During an interview, Frampton told police he was homeless but kept belongings at his grandfather’s property. According to the complaint, Frampton admitted that all items found in a boat and car at that residence were stolen. He allegedly told investigators he committed multiple thefts in Jefferson County while using methamphetamine and would be “up for days” at a time.

Police executed search warrants on the vehicles and found a weed eater, thermometer, and saw cover belonging to the Oliver Township victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Shenk admitted to a previous romantic relationship with Frampton and a history of using methamphetamine with him. She allegedly told police she was present with Frampton during a theft in Sykesville Borough. Police determined she acted as a legal accomplice in the Oliver Township incident, the complaint said.

Frampton was arraigned Janaury 19 before Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak.

Shenk was arraigned on December 8, 2025, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, and was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to court records.

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