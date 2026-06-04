BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Brookville man faces a misdemeanor theft charge after he allegedly stole a $5 outdoor rug from the front steps of a local residence, according to police.

Jaison Robert Anderegg, 46, of Brookville, was charged by Brookville Borough Police Chief Vince Markle on May 12 with the following offense, according to the court docket:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 3

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on May 8 on Taylor Street, the criminal complaint said.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a woman contacted police to report a theft. The woman told police she saw Anderegg take an outdoor rug from her front steps, the affidavit stated. She noted that the rug was worth $5, police said.

Chief Markle located Anderegg at his Eastmain Street apartment, according to the complaint. When asked if he took the rug, Anderegg replied, “yes, she gave it to me for a house warming gift,” the complaint continued.

The affidavit said Chief Markle asked Anderegg if the rug outside his apartment door was the stolen property. Anderegg allegedly replied, “yes, that’s the rug.” Chief Markle took the rug and returned it to the owner, the complaint stated.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10 before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak, court records show.

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