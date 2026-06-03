BIG RUN, Pa. (EYT) — A woman was hospitalized with a suspected minor injury after her vehicle collided with a responding emergency vehicle in Big Run Borough on Saturday afternoon.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:53 p.m. on May 30 on State Route 119 at its intersection with Church Street.

Police reported that Bernadette M. London, 75, of Grampian, was operating a 2018 Jeep Compass traveling northbound on Route 119. Traveling directly behind her was Andrew Q. Oharah, 31, of Big Run, operating a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado emergency response vehicle.

State police said Oharah was actively responding to an emergency call with the vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated. He moved into the southbound lane to overtake London’s Jeep at approximately 40 mph, the report stated. As the emergency vehicle was passing, London attempted to execute a left-hand turn onto Church Street, causing her Jeep to strike the side of the emergency vehicle.

London suffered a suspected minor injury and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Sykesville Ambulance for medical evaluation. Her passenger, Amy London, 54, of Grampian, was not injured, according to the report.

Oharah and his passengers, Jeffrey Q. Spicer, 38, of Big Run, and Christian B. Gallaher, 30, of Punxsutawney, also escaped injury. All five occupants across both vehicles were wearing their lap and shoulder seat belts at the time of the collision, police said.

The Jeep Compass sustained disabling front-end damage and came to a final rest facing west in the northbound lane. The Chevrolet Silverado emergency vehicle sustained minor, non-disabling damage to its side and came to a rest near the southbound edge of the roadway, according to the report.

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