CLEARFIELD, PA – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) and Rep. Mike Armanini (R-75) invite area seniors to their annual Senior Expo in DuBois this Thursday.

The event will be held on Thursday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at the DuBois Mall, 5522 Shaffer Road, DuBois.

Admission is free and the expo will include door prizes, health screenings and educational seminars. The event will provide seniors with an opportunity to learn about the resources and programs available from government agencies and senior citizen organizations.

After the expo, the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities will host a game of Fraud BINGO beginning at noon. Players will learn how to spot local scams and gain simple tips to protect themselves from financial fraud.