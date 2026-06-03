The following press release was issued regarding the appointment of the next DuBois City Manager:

DuBois, PA — The City of DuBois City Council voted on June 3, 2026, to appoint Joe Fleming as the next City Manager for the City of DuBois.Fleming was selected following an extensive recruitment and interview process that included executive sessions, candidate interviews, and a public question-and-answer session with finalists.

Council evaluated a strong pool of candidates before ultimately selecting Fleming to lead the City moving forward. Mayor Barry Abbott praised Fleming’s professionalism and commitment throughout the process.

“Throughout the process, this candidate consistently demonstrated not only the professional qualifications Council was seeking, but also a strong level of commitment, enthusiasm, and passion for the opportunity to serve the residents of DuBois and help lead the City forward,” said Mayor Abbott.Council also emphasized that the recruitment process remained focused on balancing the need for strong leadership with responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources and the long-term interests of the community.

Fleming expressed his appreciation for the opportunity and excitement about serving the City.“I am honored by the confidence City Council has placed in me and grateful for the opportunity to serve the residents of DuBois,” said Fleming.

“This is an exciting time for the community, and I look forward to working collaboratively with Council, staff, community partners, and residents to continue moving the City forward and building on the momentum already underway.”

Fleming is expected to begin serving as City Manager on July 6, 2026.