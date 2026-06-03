ROME TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State Police say a man was hospitalized with minor injuries last week after the vehicle he was riding in veered off Route 8 and struck an embankment while towing a fishing boat in Rome Township.

According to a report by State Police in Corry, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 1:38 p.m. on May 25 on State Highway 8, south of Kissack Road in Rome Township, Crawford County.

Police reported that Joseph K. Milligan, 71, of Brookville, was operating a 2022 Honda CR-V traveling south on Highway 8 while towing a 16-foot fishing boat. The accident occurred when Milligan looked down into his driver’s side door compartment while driving.

State police say that while Milligan was looking at the door, the Honda veered off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. Following the impact, the vehicle and its trailer came to a final rest facing south on the west side of the highway.

Troopers reported a passenger in the vehicle, William R. Puhalla, 61, of Hischton, Ga., suffered a suspected minor injury. He complained of back pain at the scene and was transported to Titusville Area Hospital for medical treatment.

According to the report, Milligan was not injured. Both occupants were utilizing their lap and shoulder seat belts at the time of the collision.

The Honda CR-V and trailer sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Shambaugh’s Towing.

According to the report, Milligan will be cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Corry released the above report on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

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