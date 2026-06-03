WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A DuBois woman faces criminal charges following a domestic dispute in Washington Township, where she allegedly struck a man in the face with a closed fist.

According to court dockets, 44-year-old Jeanette Elaine Marino is charged with the following offenses:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment — Subject Other to Physical Contact

Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana set her bail at $20,000 unsecured during a preliminary arraignment on May 30, court records show.

According to a criminal complaint, the charges stem from an incident on May 29. A DuBois-based State Police trooper was dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Smithtown Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County, at approximately 8:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, the victim told the responding trooper that Marino, his girlfriend, punched him in the face during a domestic dispute, according to the affidavit. The trooper observed blood coming out of the man’s nostril and a small laceration next to the bridge of his nose, the complaint continued. The man stated that he did not grab Marino’s wrist and that she struck him while she held his phone, the complaint notes.

During an interview with police, Marino stated that she found an explicit video on the phone showing that the man was cheating on her, according to the affidavit. Marino said she attempted to use Face ID to access the device by placing it in his face, the complaint noted.

Marino claimed the man then grabbed her by the wrist and pushed her against a wall, causing the phone to drop, the affidavit states. According to the complaint, Marino told police that she swung a closed fist at his shoulder when he went to pick up the phone but struck his face instead. The responding trooper noted that Marino showed no signs of recent physical injury, the affidavit said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22 before Judge Inzana.

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