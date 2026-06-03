HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s 2026-27 migratory game bird seasons have been set.

Annual migratory game bird seasons are selected by states from frameworks established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). Game Commission selections were made after reviewing last year’s hunter harvests, population survey data and public input.

There are two significant changes to Pennsylvania waterfowl seasons this year. First, in the Atlantic Population Zone in southeastern Pennsylvania, the length of the regular Canada goose season has increased from 30 days to 45 days, and the daily bag limit has increased from one bird to three birds. Second, the start and end dates of the light goose regular season in both goose zones have shifted later, and a decision on whether a conservation season will be held will be made at a later date.

“Changes to the goose seasons are based on population trends”, said Andrew Ward, Game Bird Section Supervisor. “Population estimates for Atlantic Population Canada geese on their northern Quebec breeding grounds have increased, allowing for additional hunting opportunity in the migration and wintering areas of this population. Conversely, the population of greater snow geese has been declining, and in 2025 fell below the lower extent of the goal range. A decision on whether to hold a light goose conservation season in 2027 will be made after spring 2026 population surveys are conducted. Even if the conservation season is suspended, the regular season will continue to provide ample hunting opportunity for light geese.”

Other migratory game bird seasons are similar to last year’s seasons. This includes Sundays remaining closed to migratory game bird hunting in the 2026-27 season. Under federal frameworks, Pennsylvania migratory game bird hunters will continue to have the same total number of hunting days for each species as hunters in Atlantic Flyway states that do allow Sunday hunting for migratory game birds. The Board of Commissioners elected to maintain the Sunday hunting closure for migratory birds based on information obtained from focus groups, a public survey, and the annual public comment period, but will continue to investigate the issue for 2027-28.

Hunters encouraged to report banded birds

Migratory game bird hunters are encouraged to report banded ducks, geese, doves and woodcock they harvest online at www.reportband.gov. Hunters will be requested to provide information on where, when and what species of migratory birds were taken, in addition to the band number. This information is crucial to the successful management of migratory birds.

Wildlife Operations Division Chief Ian Gregg stressed that reporting leg-bands helps the Game Commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service learn more about migratory bird movements, and survival and harvest rates, which are critical to population management and setting of hunting regulations.

“Pennsylvania continues to monitor migratory game bird populations in cooperation with other wildlife management agencies across North America,” Gregg explained. “Information provided by hunters is essential to manage migratory game bird populations and support sustainable hunting opportunities through time. By reporting the recovery of a leg-band, hunters not only assist in managing the resource, but also have an opportunity to learn interesting facts about the bird they harvested.”

2026-27 MIGRATORY GAME BIRD SEASONS AND BAG LIMITS

DUCKS:

North Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 10-24, and Nov. 17-Jan. 9.

South Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 10-17, and Nov. 18-Jan. 18.

Northwest Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 10-Nov. 27, and Dec. 21-Jan. 9.

Lake Erie Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Nov. 2-Jan. 9.

Total Duck Bag Limits: 6 daily, 18 in possession of any species, except for the following restrictions: daily limit may not include more than 4 mallards including no more than 2 hen mallards, 2 black ducks, 3 wood ducks, 2 redheads, 2 canvasbacks, 3 pintails, 4 sea ducks; including no more than 3 eiders and no more than 1 female eider, 3 long-tailed ducks, and 3 scoters. Daily limit for scaup varies; see below. Possession limits are three times the daily limits.

Scaup Bag Limits:

North Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 10-24 and Nov. 17-Dec. 17; 2 scaup daily, Dec. 18-Jan.9

South Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 10-17 and Nov. 18-Dec. 25; 2 scaup daily, Dec. 26-Jan. 18

Northwest Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 10-Nov. 25; 2 scaup daily, Nov. 26-27 and Dec. 21-Jan. 9

Lake Erie Zone: 1 scaup daily, Nov. 2-24 and Dec. 18 – Jan. 9; 2 scaup daily, Nov. 25 – Dec. 17

Mergansers: 5 daily, 15 in possession

Coots: 15 daily, 45 in possession.

CANADA GEESE (includes WHITE-FRONTED GEESE):

Resident Population Goose Zone (RP)

All of Pennsylvania except for the Atlantic Population zone. Sept. 1-25 (8-goose daily bag limit); and Oct. 24-Nov. 27, Dec. 15-Jan. 18, and Jan. 29-Feb. 20 (5-goose daily bag limit in latter 3 segments).

Exception: See hunting digest

Atlantic Population Zone (AP)

The area east of SR 97 from Maryland State Line to the intersection of SR 194, east of SR 194 to intersection of US Route 30, south of US Route 30 to SR 441, east of SR 441 to SR 743, east of SR 743 to intersection of I-81, east of I-81 to intersection of I-80, south of I-80 to New Jersey state line. Sept. 1-25 (8-goose daily bag limit); and Nov. 21-27 and Dec. 4-Jan. 18 (3-goose daily bag limit in latter two segments).

Exception: See hunting digest

BRANT (All Zones): Oct. 10-Nov. 13. 1 daily, 3 in possession.

LIGHT GEESE (Snow Geese and Ross’ Geese):

Atlantic Population Zone:

Regular: Nov. 6- March 10, 25 daily, no possession limit.

Conservation Order: To be determined following spring population surveys.

Resident Population Zone:

Regular: Nov. 6-March 10; 25 daily, no possession limit.

Conservation Order: To be determined following spring population surveys.

HARLEQUIN DUCKS, and TUNDRA and TRUMPETER SWANS: No open season.

Junior Days:

Sept. 19; Open to junior hunters and mentored youth hunters when properly accompanied, for ducks, mergansers, coots, gallinules, brant, and Canada geese as permitted. Same daily bag limits as regular season. Hunting hours to close at sunset.

Junior, Veteran and Active Duty Military Days:

In Lake Erie Zone, Oct. 24; in Northwest Zone, Sept. 26; in North Zone, Oct. 31; and in South Zone, Nov. 7. Open to junior hunters and mentored youth hunters, when properly accompanied; veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code); and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training) for ducks, mergansers, coots, gallinules, brant, and Canada geese as permitted. Same daily bag limits as regular season.

Veteran and Active Duty Military Days:

In Lake Erie Zone, Jan. 16; in Northwest Zone, Jan. 16; in North Zone, Jan. 16; and in South Zone, Jan. 23. Veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code); and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training) for ducks, mergansers, coots, gallinules, brant, and Canada geese as permitted. Same daily bag limits as regular season.

DOVES: Sept. 1-Nov. 27, and Dec. 18-Jan. 2. 15 daily, 45 in possession.

WOODCOCK: Oct. 17- Dec. 8. 3 daily, 9 in possession.

WILSON’S SNIPE: Oct. 17- Dec. 8. 8 daily, 24 in possession.

GALLINULES: Sept. 1-Nov. 20. 3 daily, 9 in possession.

VIRGINIA AND SORA RAILS: Sept. 1-Nov. 20. Bag limits by single species or in the aggregate; 3 daily, 9 in possession.

CLAPPER AND KING RAILS: No open season.

All hunters are required to have a Migratory Game Bird License to hunt migratory birds including waterfowl, doves, woodcock, brant, coots, gallinules, rails and snipe. In addition to a Migratory Game Bird License, waterfowl hunters 16 or older need a federal duck stamp, and if the actual stamp is carried, it must be signed across the face. The electronic duck stamp, or E-Stamp, version of the federal duck stamp has now been authorized for use through the entirety of a waterfowl hunting season. Stamps can be purchased online at www.HuntFish.PA.gov or at any issuing agent. Physical stamps will be mailed to E-stamp purchasers in March. A Snow Goose Permit is required to participate in the conservation season for light geese, if implemented.