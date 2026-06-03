BROCKWAY – The 11th annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game will be played at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway on Friday, June 26. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The North and South teams are comprised of members of the Class of 2026 who played football for one of 19 District 9 League schools.
The North includes Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Coudersport, DuBois, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Punxsutawney, Ridgway, Smethport and St. Marys. Ryan Neyman, head football coach at Cameron County, is the head coach for this year’s North team, which includes:
Brockway: Ben Yale
Bucktail: Evan Ransom
Cameron County: Malakai Zucal, Michael Nolder
Coudersport: Preston Ayers
DuBois: Trey Wingard
Kane: Tysin Boschert, Isaiah Smith, Thomas Shrubb
Otto-Eldred: Erik Gray, Dawson Welch
Port Allegany: Brayden Babcock
Punxsutawney: Beau Thomas, Logan Moore, Maddox Hetrick, Adam Muth, Zaden Gould
Ridgway: Gavin Kilpeck
Smethport: Clayton Kiser, Jonah Ganoe
St. Marys: Landon Cook, Frankie Smith, Jayden Overly, Owen Thompson
Central Clarion head football coach Davey Eggleton will lead the South team, which includes Brookville, Central Clarion, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley. The South roster includes:
Brookville: Hayden Freeman, Connor Ansinger, Josiah Balzer
Central Clarion: Hayden Hindman, Charlie Hepfl, Briggs Beckwith, Brant Parker, Thalen Allison, Brynden Carrier
Karns City: Hunter Scherer, Sean Slaughenhoupt, CJ Emrick, Kolby Blair, Owen Heginbotham, Carter Farren
Keystone: Jacob Henry, Brady Dunlap, Everett Fulton
Moniteau: Brendin Sankey
Redbank Valley: Jaxon Huffman, Braylon Wagner, Carson Gould, Devon Weckerly
Union/AC Valley: Colbin Elliott, Aidan Fox, Trent Fleming, Max Gallagher
A highlight of the game is the presentation of $1,000 scholarships to players from Game Sponsors. The scholarships are awarded prior to kickoff. Since the game’s inception, $164,000 in scholarships has been awarded. This year, $24,000 in scholarships will be awarded.
General admission tickets are available at the gate; $5 for adults, $2 for students.
Follow the game on Facebook at The Frank Varischetti Foundation and Twitter @FrankVarischet1