BROCKWAY – The 11th annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game will be played at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway on Friday, June 26. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The North and South teams are comprised of members of the Class of 2026 who played football for one of 19 District 9 League schools.

The North includes Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Coudersport, DuBois, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Punxsutawney, Ridgway, Smethport and St. Marys. Ryan Neyman, head football coach at Cameron County, is the head coach for this year’s North team, which includes:

Brockway: Ben Yale

Bucktail: Evan Ransom

Cameron County: Malakai Zucal, Michael Nolder

Coudersport: Preston Ayers

DuBois: Trey Wingard

Kane: Tysin Boschert, Isaiah Smith, Thomas Shrubb

Otto-Eldred: Erik Gray, Dawson Welch

Port Allegany: Brayden Babcock

Punxsutawney: Beau Thomas, Logan Moore, Maddox Hetrick, Adam Muth, Zaden Gould

Ridgway: Gavin Kilpeck

Smethport: Clayton Kiser, Jonah Ganoe

St. Marys: Landon Cook, Frankie Smith, Jayden Overly, Owen Thompson

Central Clarion head football coach Davey Eggleton will lead the South team, which includes Brookville, Central Clarion, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley. The South roster includes:

Brookville: Hayden Freeman, Connor Ansinger, Josiah Balzer

Central Clarion: Hayden Hindman, Charlie Hepfl, Briggs Beckwith, Brant Parker, Thalen Allison, Brynden Carrier

Karns City: Hunter Scherer, Sean Slaughenhoupt, CJ Emrick, Kolby Blair, Owen Heginbotham, Carter Farren

Keystone: Jacob Henry, Brady Dunlap, Everett Fulton

Moniteau: Brendin Sankey

Redbank Valley: Jaxon Huffman, Braylon Wagner, Carson Gould, Devon Weckerly

Union/AC Valley: Colbin Elliott, Aidan Fox, Trent Fleming, Max Gallagher

A highlight of the game is the presentation of $1,000 scholarships to players from Game Sponsors. The scholarships are awarded prior to kickoff. Since the game’s inception, $164,000 in scholarships has been awarded. This year, $24,000 in scholarships will be awarded.

General admission tickets are available at the gate; $5 for adults, $2 for students.

Follow the game on Facebook at The Frank Varischetti Foundation and Twitter @FrankVarischet1