BENEZETTE, PA- Join PA Game Commission, PA State Parks, and Keystone Elk Country Alliance Educators to learn all about Pennsylvania elk.

The workshop will be held at the Elk Country Visitor Center on Monday, June 8 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The cost to participate is $15. The deadline to register is June 4.

This workshop is for formal and non-formal educators. During this workshop, participants will learn about the life history, ecology, behavior, and management of PA elk, and fun standards-based ways to teach about elk.

Participants should dress for both indoors and outdoors. For more information or to register call 814-787-5173.