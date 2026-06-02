WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Brookville woman was transported by ambulance with minor injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Washington Township over the weekend, state police said.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred on May 30 at 9:08 a.m. on Stevenson Hill Road, near Smithtown Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County.

Police reported that Cari A. Baird, 39, of Brookville, was traveling south on Stevenson Hill Road driving a 2011 Jeep, when she failed to negotiate a right-hand curve in the roadway.

State police said the vehicle traveled across the road and struck a nearby embankment. The Jeep then overturned onto its right side before coming to a final rest facing east on the roadway.

According to the report, Baird suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. She was wearing her lap and shoulder seat belt at the time of the collision.

The Jeep sustained disabling damage and was removed from the scene by McPherson Towing. Assisting troopers on scene were members of the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Amserv Ltd. DuSan EMS.

According to the report, Baird was cited for failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.

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