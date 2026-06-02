WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) and Andrea Salinas (D-OR) introduced the Mass Timber Federal Buildings Act. This bipartisan legislation provides incentives for the use of mass timber building materials in federal contracting, giving timber and other forest products companies the ability to compete for construction, renovation, or acquisition of public buildings, and for military construction.



The bill creates a two-tier contracting preference for mass timber and other innovative wood projects. The first-tier preference applies to mass timber that is made within the U.S. and responsibly sourced from state, federal, private, and Tribal forestlands. The optional second tier applies to mass timber products that are sourced from restoration practices, fire mitigation projects, and forest owners. Additionally, this bill contains a reporting requirement for a whole building lifecycle assessment. The results of this assessment will help provide additional evidence of the environmental benefits of the use of timber and forest products in buildings.



“Timber and forest products have long been an important economic engine for the hardworking families and rural communities of Pennsylvania,” Rep. Thompson said. “American forests, such as the Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania, are tremendous natural resources, and when managed responsibly, they serve as a long-term source of high-quality timber. We aim to expand markets for timber and innovative wood products that Pennsylvania’s foresters and mills are ready to support.”

“Oregon has always been a leader in the U.S. mass timber industry, which has supported economic growth across the Pacific Northwest. Our wood products are sustainable and cost-effective building materials,” Rep. Salinas said. “Incentivizing the use of mass timber in federal buildings will expand our state’s industry, support good jobs, and drive down the cost of construction, which will help address the housing crisis. By supporting Oregon timber, we reduce wildfire risk, increase forest resiliency, and shrink the carbon footprint of federal buildings.”



“The Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG) applauds Congressman Thompson for introducing the Mass Timber Federal Buildings Act of 2026. Federal leadership in mass timber construction sends exactly the right signal to spur the research, innovation, and private‑sector investment needed to grow this market,” said Amy Shields, Executive Director of AHUG. “The legislation strengthens forest health, expands opportunities for Pennsylvania’s emerging hardwood CLT and mass timber sector, and delivers meaningful economic and workforce benefits for the forest‑reliant communities of the Allegheny region and across the Commonwealth. We’re grateful for Congressman Thompson’s steadfast support of America’s forest products industry—both softwood and hardwood—as we work together to build a stronger, more sustainable future.”

“The Pennsylvania Forest Products Association proudly supports Congressman Thompson’s efforts to advance mass timber, creating healthier federal buildings while strengthening domestic forestry and wood products,” said Fred Strathmeyer Jr., Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Forest Products Association.



“We applaud Chairman “GT” Thompson and Rep. Salinas for their leadership in supporting America’s private working forests and the people who depend on them,” said Dave Tenny, President and CEO of the National Alliance of Forest Owners. “Strong markets for innovative wood products like mass timber help sustain rural communities, domestic manufacturing, and the long-term stewardship of America’s forests. By expanding opportunities to build more federal buildings with innovative wood products, the Mass Timber Federal Buildings Act will help grow the markets needed to support sustainable forest management and maintain a healthy and resilient forestry workforce. We look forward to assisting Chairman Thompson, Rep. Salinas, and the full Congress to advance this important bipartisan legislation.”



“Strong and stable markets are essential to keeping America’s forests healthy, productive, and resilient,” said Scott Jones, CEO of the Forest Landowners Association. “As family forestry businesses face increasing pressures like mill closures, natural disasters, and unfair trade practices, policies like the Mass Timber Federal Buildings Act help create new market opportunities for domestically sourced timber while supporting rural jobs and economic growth. By prioritizing mass timber in federal construction, Congress is investing in the long-term viability of our working forests and the family forestry businesses that steward them.”



“The Mass Timber Federal Buildings Act recognizes the benefits of active forest management and using wood products that are grown, harvested, and manufactured right here in America,” said Travis Joseph, President and CEO of the American Forest Resource Council. “We applaud Representatives G.T. Thompson and Andrea Salinas for their efforts to increase the use of climate-friendly wood products in federal buildings while addressing our nation’s forest health and wildfire crisis through science-based, active forest management.”

Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and James Risch (R-ID) lead the Senate companion bill.