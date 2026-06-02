BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Summerville man is in the Jefferson County Jail after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend during two separate domestic disputes on consecutive days, according to state police.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney filed two sets of charges against 27-year-old Corey Ivan Geer on May 27, court records show. For both cases, Geer faces the following charges:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Harassment — Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

According to the first affidavit of probable cause, a woman contacted state police on May 9 to report that Geer, her boyfriend, had assaulted her. The woman reported an incident that occurred on May 8 at an apartment on Memory Lane in Summerville Borough, the complaint said.

During that dispute, Geer allegedly struck the woman in her upper right back, according to the affidavit. The complaint stated Geer then grabbed her left forearm and threw her onto a bed. The responding officer observed multi-colored bruises on the woman’s back and arm, the affidavit noted.

The second affidavit of probable cause details a separate assault that allegedly occurred on May 9 in Knox Township. According to the complaint, the couple argued over vehicle keys while visiting Geer’s grandfather. The grandfather was on hospice, which put Geer in a bad mood, the affidavit stated.

According to the complaint, the woman reached into the vehicle to grab the keys because she feared Geer would drive away without her. Geer then allegedly tried to push her out of the vehicle and shut the door on her left hand. The responding officer observed swelling and discoloration on the woman’s hand, the complaint said.

Arraignment records show that Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak set monetary bail at $10,000 for each case, totaling $20,000. Geer was confined to the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post that amount, according to court dockets.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 10 with Judge Bazylak presiding, court records show.

The post State Police: Jefferson County Man Faces Assault Charges for Separate Incidents on Consecutive Days appeared first on exploreJefferson.