PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police announced that Troop C will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Jefferson County during the month of June as part of an effort to remove impaired drivers from area roadways.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, members of Troop C will participate in the checkpoint at an undisclosed location and time during June 2026.

Troopers said the checkpoint will focus on identifying and removing drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs from Pennsylvania highways.

State police noted that a zero-tolerance policy will be in effect for all DUI-related incidents encountered during the enforcement effort.

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