HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced the 2026-27 migratory game bird hunting seasons, establishing dates and bag limits for ducks, geese, doves, woodcock, snipe, rails, and other migratory species across the Commonwealth.

Annual migratory bird seasons are selected by states within frameworks established by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Pennsylvania’s seasons were set after reviewing hunter harvest data, population surveys, and public input.

One of the most significant changes for the upcoming season involves Canada goose hunting in southeastern Pennsylvania’s Atlantic Population Zone. The regular season has been expanded from 30 days to 45 days, and the daily bag limit has increased from one goose to three. According to Game Commission officials, the change reflects increasing populations of Atlantic Population Canada geese on their northern Quebec breeding grounds.

At the same time, the start and end dates for regular light goose seasons have shifted later in both Pennsylvania goose zones. A decision on whether a 2027 light goose conservation season will be held will be made after spring 2026 population surveys are completed. Officials noted that greater snow goose populations declined below management goals in 2025.

“Changes to the goose seasons are based on population trends,” said Andrew Ward, the Game Commission’s Game Bird Section Supervisor. “Population estimates for Atlantic Population Canada geese on their northern Quebec breeding grounds have increased, allowing for additional hunting opportunity in the migration and wintering areas of this population.”

Most other migratory bird seasons remain largely unchanged from last year. Sunday hunting for migratory game birds will remain prohibited during the 2026-27 season. The Game Commission’s Board of Commissioners chose to maintain the closure following public surveys, focus groups, and comments received during the annual review process. Officials said the issue will continue to be evaluated for future seasons.

Duck Seasons

Duck, sea duck, coot, and merganser seasons vary by management zone:

North Zone: Oct. 10-24 and Nov. 17-Jan. 9

South Zone: Oct. 10-17 and Nov. 18-Jan. 18

Northwest Zone: Oct. 10-Nov. 27 and Dec. 21-Jan. 9

Lake Erie Zone: Nov. 2-Jan. 9

The daily duck limit remains six birds, with species-specific restrictions including limits on mallards, black ducks, wood ducks, canvasbacks, pintails, and others. Scaup limits vary by zone and season segment.

Canada Goose Seasons

For most of Pennsylvania, hunters in the Resident Population Goose Zone will have seasons running:

Sept. 1-25 with an eight-goose daily limit

Oct. 24-Nov. 27

Dec. 15-Jan. 18

Jan. 29-Feb. 20 with a five-goose daily limit during the latter segments

In the Atlantic Population Zone, hunters will have:

Sept. 1-25 with an eight-goose daily limit

Nov. 21-27 and Dec. 4-Jan. 18 with a three-goose daily limit

Additional Seasons

Other migratory game bird seasons include:

Doves: Sept. 1-Nov. 27 and Dec. 18-Jan. 2

Woodcock: Oct. 17-Dec. 8

Wilson’s Snipe: Oct. 17-Dec. 8

Gallinules: Sept. 1-Nov. 20

Virginia and Sora Rails: Sept. 1-Nov. 20

Brant: Oct. 10-Nov. 13

There will be no hunting seasons for harlequin ducks, tundra swans, trumpeter swans, clapper rails, or king rails.

Youth, Veteran, and Military Hunting Opportunities

Pennsylvania will again offer special youth, veteran, and active-duty military waterfowl hunting days throughout the state. A statewide Junior Waterfowl Day is scheduled for Sept. 19, while additional zone-specific days for junior hunters, veterans, and active-duty military personnel are scheduled throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Hunters Encouraged to Report Banded Birds

Game Commission officials are encouraging hunters who harvest banded ducks, geese, doves, or woodcock to report those bands through the federal reporting system.

Wildlife Operations Division Chief Ian Gregg said band reports provide critical information on migratory bird movements, survival rates, and harvest trends that help wildlife managers make future conservation and hunting decisions.

All migratory bird hunters must possess a Pennsylvania Migratory Game Bird License. Waterfowl hunters age 16 and older must also carry a federal duck stamp, which can now be used electronically throughout the entire hunting season.

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