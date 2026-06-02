Swartfager Welding is seeking dependable full‑time Welders.

We are a family-owned company seeking dependable full-time Welders to join our shop floor team.

This position will be able to construct, assemble, and repair products using blueprints, sketches, and verbal instructions, combined with welding techniques, to ensure products meet specifications and quality standards.

Qualifications:

High school diploma or GED required

Technical training and/or welding certifications are required

Understanding and interpreting technical drawings

Ability to work safely in a shop environment

Willingness to learn and take on new tasks

Reliable attendance and positive attitude

Benefits/Perks

Monday–Friday 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM shift

PTO, holiday pay, and sick time after first 90 working days

Competitive hourly wage

Health and vision insurance

Uniforms provided

On-site childcare provided at no cost

Family-owned company with a supportive team environment

To Apply:

Apply in person at our facility (199 Boyle Memorial Drive Knox, PA 16232) during normal business hours.

For additional questions or information, please call Duncan Chapel (HR Director) at Swartfager Welding Inc. at 814-797-0280

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