Swartfager Welding is seeking dependable full‑time Welders.
We are a family-owned company seeking dependable full-time Welders to join our shop floor team.
This position will be able to construct, assemble, and repair products using blueprints, sketches, and verbal instructions, combined with welding techniques, to ensure products meet specifications and quality standards.
Qualifications:
- High school diploma or GED required
- Technical training and/or welding certifications are required
- Understanding and interpreting technical drawings
- Ability to work safely in a shop environment
- Willingness to learn and take on new tasks
- Reliable attendance and positive attitude
Benefits/Perks
- Monday–Friday 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM shift
- PTO, holiday pay, and sick time after first 90 working days
- Competitive hourly wage
- Health and vision insurance
- Uniforms provided
- On-site childcare provided at no cost
- Family-owned company with a supportive team environment
To Apply:
Apply in person at our facility (199 Boyle Memorial Drive Knox, PA 16232) during normal business hours.
For additional questions or information, please call Duncan Chapel (HR Director) at Swartfager Welding Inc. at 814-797-0280
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