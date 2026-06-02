BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — The Jefferson County History Center will host its 11th Annual Military Collectibles Show on Saturday, June 6, at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., featuring two buildings full of vendors and exhibitors to explore.

Items on display and for sale include uniforms, medals, insignia, documents, photographs, equipment, and historical memorabilia. The collection spans American and global history from the Revolutionary War to the modern era. Regional vendors will sell these items and share their historical background.

“This event offers visitors an opportunity to explore military history firsthand and connect with fellow enthusiasts in a family-friendly environment,” said JCHS Board Treasurer Ken Burkett.

The fairgrounds are located on Route 28, one-quarter mile north of Interstate 80 at Exit 81. Admission costs $10 for adults, and children aged 17 and under enter for free. A food court will be available.

People can contact Ken Burkett at 814-229-0077 or email kburkett-jchc@windstream.net for details. Information is also available on the history center website.

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