Eleanor Hepler, 94, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, May 29, 2026, at the DuBois Nursing Home.

She was born May 21, 1932, in Smithtown, PA. She was the daughter of the late Albert B. and Margaret (Jones) Chittester. She married Robert E. Hepler, who preceded her in death on February 16, 2020.

She was a graduate of Falls Creek High School. She retired from Brockway Glass. She enjoyed reading the Bible, camping, solving crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandkids.

Eleanor leaves behind three children: Cindy Hilliard of Brockway, Lori (Clifford) Love of New York and Robert Scott (Lisa) Hepler of Falls Creek; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor was also preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Britton and Lois Huffman; and two brothers, Leonard Daniel Chittester and Albert Bud Chittester, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Friday, June 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Harold Hills officiating. Burial will take place in Beechwoods Cemetery.

Family suggests donations to the Gateway Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

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