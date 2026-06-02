CLEARFIELD, PA- Get those cars ready, wear your red, white and blue, and join Passport radio for the annual Cruise the Past in conjunction with The Riverfront Festival on June 13 from 3 p.m. -7 p.m. in downtown Clearfield.

All vehicles are welcome. There will also be a boot drive to support the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department.

The event is sponsored in part by Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub, Little’s Drive-In Auto Sales, Grice Gun Shop, Wolf Run Adventures, Clearfield Elks Lodge #540, Budget Beverage, The Laughing Moose Bakery and Gift Shop and Action Graphics Printing and Signs.

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