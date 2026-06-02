(StatePoint) Lawn striping isn’t just a terrific way to elevate curb appeal, it’s key to a healthier lawn.

“With lawn striping, you can add some dimension and interest to your lawn and give it a ‘finished’ professional-quality look. At the same time, lawn striping benefits the overall health of your grass,” says Lenny Mangnall, marketing manager at Exmark.

Not sure how to mow stripes? The secret is alternating patterns. Stripe east to west one week, cut diagonally the next. Because you’re reverse cutting and changing the pattern, you’re not stressing the grass as much as a typical cut. This will reduce soil compaction, ruts, and scalping, and stop grass from lying down, inviting in light, air, nutrients and water, and preventing the buildup of unhealthy thatch.

While a striping kit will push the grass over farther, you don’t actually need one to achieve the look. Any mower can be used for striping, although zero turn and riding mowers will make complicated patterns, like diamonds, easier. One simple trick for the best results is to mow your lawn about half an inch higher than usual, as longer blades will bend more.

To tailor the look of your striped lawn, first, decide which direction you want your stripes to run. Stripes that are perpendicular to the street will be more noticeable than ones that are horizontal. Start on an edge of the lawn and mow a straight line; to keep your pass straight, look about 10 feet in front of the mower, not at the ground right in front of you. At the end of your row, be sure to lift the mower deck as you turn. Mow in a straight line next to the first stripe. You might also consider mowing in a checkerboard or diamond pattern. No matter what pattern you choose, remember that it’s supposed to be fun, so enjoy yourself!

It’s always best to start with healthy, lush grass. Find lawn care tips and additional insights on lawn striping at Backyard Life, a unique multimedia destination with a focus on helping homeowners improve their outdoor living spaces. The knowledgeable tips and DIY projects found on Backyard Life, along with Exmark Original Series videos, make it easy to make meaningful improvements to your outdoor living experience.

For thicker growth and a healthier lawn, get outside, start mowing and “earn your stripes.”