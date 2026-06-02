JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an online gift card scam that cost a Punxsutawney woman thousands of dollars, a fight between inmates at the Jefferson County Jail, and a pursuit involving a side-by-side vehicle in Eldred Township.

Theft By Deception in Bell Township

According to PSP Punxsutawney, an 80-year-old Punxsutawney woman reported being the victim of a theft by deception on May 29 in Bell Township.

Police said the woman purchased and provided approximately $5,500 in gift cards as part of what investigators determined was an online scam. The reported loss included $5,000 in Lowe’s gift cards and a $500 Apple gift card. The investigation remains ongoing.

Fight Between Inmates at Jefferson County Jail

In a separate incident, PSP Punxsutawney responded to the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township at approximately 7:14 p.m. on May 29 for a reported fight between two inmates.

Troopers said charges are pending as a result of the altercation.

Troopers Seek Info on Fleeing UTV in Eldred Township

Meanwhile, PSP Marienville is seeking information regarding a side-by-side vehicle that allegedly fled from police during a pursuit in Eldred Township.

According to police, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on May 23, a black and orange Polaris side-by-side failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, leading troopers on a pursuit on State Route 949.

Police said the vehicle was described as a two-door model with a fully enclosed cab, dark windows, and a white lid cooler mounted in the bed area. Investigators also noted the vehicle may have had a sticker in the lower left rear window.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or its operator is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

The post A $5,500 Scam, Fleeing UTV, and an Inmate Altercation Keep Troopers Busy in the Region appeared first on exploreJefferson.