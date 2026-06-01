CLEARFIELD, PA – A former Mahaffey woman is facing charges for neglecting to seek medical assistance for a dog having complications from birthing two puppies.

Allison A. Bouch, 24, whose address is now listed as Sykesville, was charged by an animal control officer with felony aggravated cruelty to animals-causing serious bodily injury or death, and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and neglect of animals-vet care.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Snowdrop, a dog owned by Bouch, was left to die in an “unsafe unsecure kennel” in Mahaffey after giving birth to two puppies. On April 28, a necropsy was performed on the dog by a local veterinarian who determined the dog had an eight-inch uterine prolapse with a foul smelling, dark discharge.

Complications from an untreated uterine prolapse reportedly include tissue necrosis, infection, blood loss, electrolyte imbalance, hypothermia, hypoglycemia and pain. There was no internal bleeding.

The vet’s professional opinion was that Snowdrop “would have survived and done well if she was given appropriate medical care.”

Investigators questioned both Allison Bouch and David Bouch at the Clearfield County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals regarding the dog’s death. They learned David Bouch of Mahaffey owned six dogs but the deceased dog, along with two newborn puppies and another dog belonged to Allison Bouch.

David Bouch signed over three of his dogs to the SPCA, but three other dogs were returned to him after they were spayed or neutered. Allison Bouch signed over the puppies to the organization.

In the criminal complaint, the officer wrote that in addition to putting Snowdrop at risk of death, Allison Bouch “placed two newborn puppies at imminent risk of serious bodily injury by failing to regulate their body heat and deprived them of a source of nutrition.”

Allison Bouch waived her right to a preliminary hearing during centralized court on May 27, sending the case on to the court of common pleas. Her bail is $100, unsecured, according to online court documents.