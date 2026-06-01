REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County husband and wife face multiple charges after police say an afternoon domestic dispute turned physical, ending with injuries for both defendants.

DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police charged Britton Paul Gilbert, 30, and Stephanie Diane Gilbert, 25, following the incident on May 23 at a residence on Rathmel Boulevard in Winslow Township.

Court records show that Britton Gilbert faces the following charges:

Strangulation, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment, Summary

Stephanie Gilbert is charged with the following offenses, according to court documents:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment, Summary

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to the home at approximately 5:06 p.m. and interviewed both parties separately. The complaints state that the couple had been drinking early in the day and began arguing after returning from a poker run.

Stephanie Gilbert told officers that her husband choked her briefly during the argument, according to the affidavit. The complaint states she then pushed him out of the house and locked the door. She alleged that her husband climbed back inside through an unlocked window, broke a glass windowpane by punching it, and yanked on her hoodie to prevent her from leaving the residence.

According to the criminal complaint, Britton Gilbert provided a different account to investigators. The affidavit states he denied choking his wife and claimed she initiated physical contact by pushing him into a freezer. He further alleged that his wife threw a butter knife at him, which struck him in the left eye.

Britton Gilbert told police that the window shattered as he attempted to open it from the outside to reinstall an air conditioning unit that his wife had kicked out of the frame, according to the affidavit. He also denied trying to prevent her from leaving the home, the complaint states.

According to police, the physical altercation left Britton Gilbert with a laceration to his left eye and Stephanie Gilbert with a laceration to her chin and a cut on her foot.

Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana set unsecured bail at $15,000 for each defendant, according to court dockets.

Preliminary hearings for both individuals are scheduled for June 22 with Judge Inzana presiding.

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