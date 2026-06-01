SNYDER TWP., Pa. (EYT) — According to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, an Ohio woman was uninjured after her vehicle lost traction on a narrow gravel road, descended a 10-foot embankment, and slammed into a tree in Snyder Township.

According to a report released on Sunday, the single-vehicle crash occurred on May 16 at 12:00 p.m. on 7th Avenue Extension (State Route 4003) in Snyder Township, Jefferson County. Police noted that in that area, the route is a single-lane gravel roadway measuring approximately 12 feet wide, with no painted lines or shoulders.

Police reported that Brittney K. Johnson, 41, of Youngstown, Ohio, was traveling southbound on 7th Avenue Extension at about 20 mph operating a 2019 RAM 2500.

State police said the crash occurred when the truck lost traction on the gravel surface. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, descended a 10-foot embankment, and came to a final rest against a tree facing south.

Johnson was using her lap and shoulder belt at the time of the collision and was not injured, according to the report.

Police say the truck sustained disabling damage. Due to the challenging terrain, the vehicle could not be immediately recovered by the dispatched towing service.

Smith Towing and Repair assisted troopers at the scene.

The post State Police Release Details on Snyder Township Embankment Crash appeared first on exploreJefferson.