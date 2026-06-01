JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — State police are investigating separate incidents in Jefferson County, including an alleged Protection From Abuse order violation, a harassment complaint involving juveniles, and a suspected drug-impaired driving case.

PFA Violation in Reynoldsville

According to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, troopers responded to the Grant Street Extension area of Reynoldsville Borough on May 27 for a reported Protection From Abuse (PFA) violation.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. No additional details were available at the time.

Harassment Involving Juveniles

In a separate case, Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney are investigating a harassment complaint in Bell Township.

According to police, two juvenile students reported on May 15 that they had received unsolicited and inappropriate images from another student. Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

DUI Arrest in Clover Township

Also under investigation is a suspected DUI-related incident in Clover Township.

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers conducted a traffic stop on Harrison Street shortly after midnight on May 30 for multiple vehicle code violations. During the stop, a 34-year-old Mayport man was taken into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia as part of a DUI investigation.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

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