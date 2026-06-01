ERIE, Pa. (EYT) — Penn State Behrend has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2026 semester, recognizing students who earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

The following students from Jefferson County and surrounding communities were named to the dean’s list:

Ian Clowes, Summerville

Shawn Foster, Brookville

Ariana Honores Calderon, Kearneysville

Kayla Shenkle, Reynoldsville

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