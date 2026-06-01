ERIE, Pa. (EYT) — Penn State Behrend has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2026 semester, recognizing students who earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.
The following students from Jefferson County and surrounding communities were named to the dean’s list:
- Ian Clowes, Summerville
- Shawn Foster, Brookville
- Ariana Honores Calderon, Kearneysville
- Kayla Shenkle, Reynoldsville
The post Jefferson County Students Earn Dean’s List Honors at Penn State Behrend appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/06/01/updated-efferson-county-student-earn-deans-list-honors-at-penn-state-behrend-176057/